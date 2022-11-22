Northwest Herald boys basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

Christian Bentancur, Marian Central, jr., F
Bentancur (6-5) was second in the area in scoring at 18.9 points a game and led the East Suburban Catholic Conference in scoring. He also averaged 6.1 rebounds a game. Bentancur has about 30 NCAA Division I offers for tight end in football and should help Marian improve its record with an independent schedule this season. He was an All-Area second-team selection last season. He has 845 points for his career.
Cooper LePage, Crystal Lake South, sr., G
LePage (6-1) is he lone returning All-Area first-team selection from last season. He averaged 12.1 points and hit 63 3-pointers for the 17-15 Gators. LePage, a fourth-year varsity player, will play at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan, where his parents Matt and Marisa both played.
James Muse, Prairie Ridge, sr., F
Muse (6-3) has been tough to stop for the Wolves the last two seasons. He scored 11.8 points a game and grabbed 8.1 rebounds as they finished 16-15. Muse did not shoot a lot of 3s last season, but got his points inside and in mid-range. Muse was an All-Area second-team selection last season.
Drew Scharnowski, Burlington Central, sr., F
Scharnowski (6-9) is the only returning starter from the Rockets’ 31-4 team that lost to St. Francis 37-35 in the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Sectional championship. Scharnowski averaged 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. He will assume more of an offensive role and can score from all over the floor. Scharnowski, an All-Area honorable-mention selection, will play at NCAA Division I Belmont.
Dylan Schmidt, Johnsburg, sr., F-G
Schmidt (6-3) was third in area scoring (18.0 ppg.), fifth in rebounding (7.9) and fourth in 3s (73) last season and was an All-Area second-team pick. He is a fourth-year varsity player and starts this season with 953 career points. Schmidt has not picked a school for next year.