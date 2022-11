The White Sox are expected to name Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their next manager, ESPN.com is reporting.

Grifol, 52, has been with the Royals since 2013.

Grifol would replace Tony La Russa, who stepped down as manager of the Sox Oct. 3 citing health issues. He left the team on Aug. 30 and doctors ultimately told him to stay out of the dugout.