June 15, 2022
Girls lacrosse: McHenry County-area players earn IGLCA honors

By Michal Dwojak
Lake Forest's Kate Kaptrosky looks to pass past Crystal Lake Central Co-Op's Piper Lefevre during the girls lacrosse supersectional match on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Hoffman Estates High School.

Crystal Lake Central co-op's Piper LeFevre defends Lake Forest's Kate Kaptrosky in their Hoffman Estates Supersectional on May 31 at Hoffman Estates High School. LeFevre earned Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association (IGLCA) All-State Honorable Mention and All-Sectional honors. (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

Eight McHenry County-area girls lacrosse players earned honors from the Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association (IGLCA) after this season.

The organization named Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Piper LeFevre, a Prairie Ridge student, as an All-State Honorable Mention selection after she scored 64 goals and tallied 20 assists, finishing with 84 points. The senior helped the Tigers win their first-ever sectional title and a second straight Fox Valley Conference title.

LeFevre also made the All-Sectional team, joined by teammates Addison Bechler, Maddi Lieflander and Colleen Dunlea. Huntley’s Katie Ferrara, Kyleigh Higgns and Caysie Vargas and Hampshire’s Allyson Fitzgerald also earned All-Sectional honors.