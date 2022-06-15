Girls lacrosse: McHenry County-area players earn IGLCA honors

Eight McHenry County-area girls lacrosse players earned honors from the Illinois Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association (IGLCA) after this season.
The organization named Crystal Lake Central co-op’s Piper LeFevre, a Prairie Ridge student, as an All-State Honorable Mention selection after she scored 64 goals and tallied 20 assists, finishing with 84 points. The senior helped the Tigers win their first-ever sectional title and a second straight Fox Valley Conference title.
LeFevre also made the All-Sectional team, joined by teammates Addison Bechler, Maddi Lieflander and Colleen Dunlea. Huntley’s Katie Ferrara, Kyleigh Higgns and Caysie Vargas and Hampshire’s Allyson Fitzgerald also earned All-Sectional honors.