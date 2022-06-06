Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver

Cary-Grove’s Becca Weaver and her teammates talked about winning a regional championship since the start of summer.
The Trojans did just that, with Weaver playing an instrumental role.
The sophomore pitcher earned wins in both of her team’s regional victories and was strong at the plate, going 5 for 8 with a homer, two doubles, six RBIs and four runs scored.
Weaver and senior Gwenn Moran each swatted home runs in extra innings in a come-from-behind win over Vernon Hills, 10-8, in the Class 3A Ridgewood Regional final, which gave the Trojans their first regional title since 2011.
Cary-Grove’s season came to an end Tuesday in the sectional semifinals with a 15-7 loss to Wauconda, despite a strong offensive showing with 13 hits. Weaver added to her big postseason with two hits and three RBIs.
For her performance, Weaver was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Weaver answered questions about winning a regional title, game-day rituals and superstitions, her most prized possession and more.
What will you remember most about this past season?
Weaver: A group of us play on the same summer team. All last summer we talked about winning a regional championship. We accomplished this goal together, and that is what I will remember most.
What was your favorite game from this season?
Weaver: The Vernon Hills regional final was my favorite moment because of the intensity of the game. We played, and won, as a team. My two-out home run in the eighth and Gwenn Moran’s two-run home run to give us an even bigger lead is when I knew we could win it. Our celebration afterwards is something I will never forget.
How do you think your team improved since the start of the season?
Weaver: We started at the bottom of the conference and worked our way to the upper half. Players like Aubrey Lonergan and others who played new positions for us to win the first regional for C-G in 11 years.
Do you have any rituals or superstitions?
Weaver: Before every at-bat, I write the initials “M” and “L” in the dirt. “M” is for my cousin, Madden, and “L” for my second mom, Mrs. Hoeppel, who both passed away this past year. Before pitches, my catcher Maddie Crick reminds me to breathe and calm down, which I could not get through games without.
What do you hope people say about you when you’re not there?
Weaver: I hope that people say I have a good work ethic and I’m a positive leader and motivator.
What is one of your biggest pet peeves?
Weaver: When people do not try their hardest.
What was your favorite TV show as a kid?
Weaver: Anything that was on Disney Channel.
What is a good sport fashion tip?
Weaver: Having a cute hairstyle or eyeblack to help you feel good when you play. I always have a braid in my hair done by Gwenn Moran and eyeblack by Katelyn O’Malley, which we’ve done since we were little.
What is something that scares you?
Weaver: The Ocean. I will only go in to my knees.
What is your most prized possession?
Weaver: My dog, Zoey. She is my favorite.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
Weaver: Babysitting, shopping and hanging out with friends.