Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central’s Kaitlin Gaunaurd

Crystal Lake Central’s Kaitlin Gaunaurd enjoyed a stellar postseason, scoring twice as the Tigers captured the Class 2A Crystal Lake South Regional championship against the host Gators, 5-0.
After Central won its sectional semifinal against Belvidere North, the Tigers midfielder was not ready for her senior season to end.
Gaunaurd scored the game-tying goal on a free kick with 1:31 left against Boylan in the Freeport Sectional final, but Central was unable to find the back of the net again.
The Tigers fell to Boylan, 2-1, in penalty kicks, but had an outstanding season nonetheless.
Central finished the spring with a 16-3 record, setting the program’s highest winning percentage, tying for fewest losses in a season and coming away with its third straight regional and Fox Valley Conference titles.
For her performance, Gaunaurd was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. She took some time from the holiday weekend to answer a few questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki.
If you could change something about soccer, what would it be?
Gaunaurd: I would change flopping. It takes the fun out of the game.
What’s the funniest thing that’s ever happened to you during a game?
Gaunaurd: When I was younger, I remember and my parents always bring this up, I tackled a girl running that was going to score. It was such a me thing to do.
What is the toughest part about soccer?
Gaunaurd: Soccer is such a physical, hard game and it has mental battles as well, so balancing both on the field at the same time can be tough.
Who is your funniest teammate?
Gaunaurd: Shaylee Gough. She has the same craziness I have and is truly hilarious.
What’s the worst injury you’ve ever suffered?
Gaunaurd: Nothing too serious but I strained my hip flexor and it was really painful to just walk.
What’s your favorite TV show?
Gaunaurd: “The Real Housewives.”
What’s your go-to meal on game days?
Gaunaurd: Panera. I get a Caesar salad every time. It’s light and fills me up.
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?
Gaunaurd: You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years?
Gaunaurd: Graduated from college, doing something I love and just living life.
If you could spend a day with anyone from history, who would it be?
Gaunaurd: Probably my relatives. I always wonder what they did and how they acted to see if I’m the same way they were.
What are you looking forward to most this summer?
Gaunaurd: Definitely hanging out with my friends before we all go to college.