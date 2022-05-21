Girls track and field: Richmond-Burton’s Lilly Alberts makes Class 2A finals in 200, 400

CHARLESTON – Richmond-Burton senior Lilly Alberts could not have picked a better time to run the best races of her life.
Alberts knew her two races in the IHSA Girls Track and Field State Meet on Friday, the Class 2A 200 and 400 meters, could be her last high school races. But she made sure they were not.
Alberts lopped 1.3 seconds off her career-best time in the 400, finishing in 58.22, the second-fastest qualifying time for the finals at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Stadium. For good measure, she tacked on a 26.60 to also qualify in the 200.
“It was adrenaline, that mindset that this is my last race ever, give it all you got,” said Alberts, whose previous fastest 400 was 59.52 at last week’s Carmel Sectional. “I started off stronger, and I had to take off sooner at the end. Instead of taking off at 80 meters, I booked it at 100.”
Burlington Central’s Paige Greenhagel qualified for the finals in three events (long jump, high jump and the 4x200 relay with Izzy Solomon, Danica Wiegel and Kenzie Andersen). The Rockets’ Madelyn Mucci also made it in the triple jump.
Marian Central jumpers Bella Zecchin (long jump) and Lily Bures (high jump), Johnsburg’s Chloe Benz (shot put), Marengo’s Michaela Almeida (high jump) and Woodstock North’s Lexi Hansen (high jump) also made the finals.
“It’s maturity that has helped carry her through,” R-B coach Ryan Carlson said of Alberts. “She’s had a fantastic last couple weeks. Her training has been on, our sprints coach [R-B boys coach John Osmanski] has her dialed in. He’s done a fantastic job. She’s been really running relaxed.
“We actually talked about not doing the 200, and she looked at us and said, ‘I’m doing it.’ So today the momentum carried her into the 200 finals.”
Greenhagel hopes she can move up from ninth place in the long jump, where she went 5.07 meters (16-7 1/2 feet).
“My long jump was a little off, but I’m still proud of myself. I wish I had done a little better. I’m so happy [about finals],” Greenhagel said. “We came in seeded eighth [in the 4x200]. All of our handoffs were really good, and that team just works well together, so I’m just proud of everyone.”
Benz is sitting in sixth place at 11.18 meters (36-8.25) heading into the finals.
“It wasn’t my greatest throw, but it was pretty good,” Benz said. “I just felt it. Took a deep breath before throwing and got my left arm out better. I want to get my left [nonthrowing] arm up higher to help finish the throw.”
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Class 2A State Meet
Local preliminary results
Places listed are from preliminary heats and flights.
100 meters: 18. Brenna Uppleger (Harvard) 12.50, 18. Caitlyn Casella (Johnsburg) 12.50.
100 high hurdles: 17. Nina Tomko (Burlington Central) 16.80.
4x200 relay: 7. Burlington Central-* (Izzy Solomon, Danica Wiegel, Kenzie Andersen, Paige Greenhagel) 1:46.18, 20. Marengo (Amanda Harria, Samantha Conroy, Gianna Almeida, Alex Calbow) 1:49.39.
300 low hurdles: 18. Bella Borta (Woodstock North) 50.14.
400 meters: 2. Lilly Alberts-* (Richmond-Burton) 58.22.
200 meters: 7. Alberts-* (R-B) 26.60, 19. Casella (Jbg) 27.16.
4x400 relay: 14. Burlington Central (Andersen, Mia Estrada, Greenhagel, Corryn Kester) 4:13.26.
Shot put: 6. Chloe Benz-* (Jbg) 11.18 (36-8.25), Tiana Foreman (BC) 9.77 (32-0.5).
Discus: 14. Tiana Foreman (BC) 32.95 (108-1.25), 19. Benz (Jbg) 30.88 (101-3.75).
High jump: Greenhagel-* (BC), Lily Bures-* (Marian Central), Michaela Almeida-* (Mgo), Lexi Hansen-* (WN) 1.52 (5-0), 16. Hallie Steponaitis (Woodstock) 1.47 (4-10).
Long jump: 5. Bella Zecchin-* (MC) 5.23 (17-2), 9. Greenhagel-* (BC) 5.07 (16-7.5), 18. Uppleger (Hvd) 4.78 (15-8.25).
Triple jump: 8. Madelyn Mucci-* (BC) 10.66 (34-11.5).
*-Denotes finals qualifier.