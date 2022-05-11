Softball: Brooke Klosowicz’s homer fuels Johnsburg to comeback win against Prairie Ridge

JOHNSBURG – Johnsburg’s Brooke Klosowicz was mad at herself for not swinging at a pitch she felt she could do damage with in the bottom of the fifth inning against Prairie Ridge.
The Skyhawks junior made up her mind to swing at the next pitch no matter what and golfed a pitch near her feet from Wolves pitcher Kaylee Jarrard over the center-field fence for a two-run home run.
Johnsburg went on to score two more runs in the fifth and added six in the sixth to complete a 10-4, come-from-behind victory against Prairie Ridge in their nonconference game Tuesday at Hiller Park.
Klosowicz’s blast was her ninth home run of the season. The Penn State commit almost had her 10th in the sixth, but a hard-hit ball the opposite way was tracked down by right fielder Kylie Kemp a few steps in front of the fence.
Softball: Johnsburg 4, Prairie Ridge 3, end 5th. Brooke Klosowicz clobbers her 9th home run of the season for the Skyhawks. Ella Smith adds RBI single. Two of the runs unearned. pic.twitter.com/CF2INGikXE— Alex Kantecki (@akantecki) May 10, 2022
“I really just wanted to hit it hard,” said Klosowicz (2 for 4), who had a double in the first. “I took that first pitch and I’m like, ‘That was it, that was the ball I was waiting for.’ The second pitch I knew I was going to be swinging hard.
“I happened to get a really good part of it, and I think that got things going for us. [The pitch] was pretty low, but it was worth it.”
Johnsburg coach Jamie Smeigh said he encourages all of his players to be aggressive early in the count.
“When you get down 0-2, then you have to swing at the pitcher’s pitch,” Smeigh said. “When you see a good one, go for it. Just attack it. Even some of our younger girls started to put the ball in play because they were attacking, and that’s what I want out of them.”
Prairie Ridge grabbed a 3-0 lead against the Skyhawks, but Klosowicz’s home run started the comeback in the fifth. Ella Smith (1 for 3, two runs) had a two-out RBI single to knock in Amber Smith (1 for 4, two runs, RBI) and tie the game at 3-all, and Johnsburg (8-11) took the lead on a dropped fly ball in the outfield.
Nicole Jihlavec and Amber Smith both had RBI hits in the sixth, and Addison Mass provided a two-run triple.
Mass started in the circle for Johnsburg, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits in seven innings with 10 strikeouts and three walks. She stranded the bases loaded in the fourth and two in the sixth.
This year’s Skyhawks have not enjoyed as much success as last year’s team that shared the Kishwaukee River Conference title with Richmond-Burton and won their first regional title since 2008, but Mass feels like Johnsburg is headed in the right direction with the postseason starting next week.
“It’s definitely been a lot different from last year,” said Mass, who will pitch at NCAA Division II Charleston. “It’s been a struggle for some of us at times, but at the same time we have to remember that we have to play as who we are, not who we were. We’re all looking forward [to the postseason].”
Prairie Ridge (8-12) went ahead of the Skyhawks, 2-0, in the first after back-to-back doubles from leadoff hitter Adysen Kiddy (2 for 4, triple, two runs) and Mary Myers (1 for 4, run, RBI). The Wolves led, 3-0, on a bases-loaded walk by Kayla Davis in the fourth but left them loaded, and scored their last run in the seventh after allowing 10 unanswered runs.
Elena Smith went 2 for 4 with a double and run scored for Prairie Ridge. Kendra Carroll added a double.
Jarrard had a strong game for the Wolves, holding the Skyhawks to just one hit in the first five innings. Five of the 10 runs charged to her were unearned. She allowed seven hits with five strikeouts and four walks.
Prairie Ridge coach Jim Summaria was proud the Jarrard’s effort and performance.
“[Jarrard] did a real nice job, we just didn’t defend for her,” Summaria said. “Too many errors in key spots, and we didn’t get hits in key spots. We left too many on base, especially with less than two outs. Especially in the early going, we could have got a nice lead instead of 3-0. It could have been four, five or six.”
“But they battled and Kaylee pitched very very well.”