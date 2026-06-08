Raue Center For The Arts - Pedal Under the Stars: Raue Center’s Night Owl Bike Ride Returns on August 8, 2026 (Provided)

Crystal Lake is about to glow brighter than ever this summer as the Night Owl Bike Ride returns to the streets on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 9 p.m. Brought to you by Raue Center For The Arts, this annual evening ride is a unique, fully supported nighttime adventure for cyclists of all levels.

Riders can choose between a scenic 10-mile route or a more challenging 20-mile option, both designed to showcase the beauty of McHenry County after dark. All participants are encouraged to bring helmets, lights, and reflective gear to ride safely while enjoying the illuminated streets of Crystal Lake.

Packet pick-up is available:

Friday, August 7, 2026 — location and time TBD

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at Raue Center

7:30 - 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2026 at Raue Center

Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist aiming for the 20-mile route or a casual rider enjoying the 10-mile glow, the Night Owl Bike Ride promises an unforgettable night of community, music, and fun. Proceeds benefit Raue Center, helping support arts and cultural programs for the Crystal Lake area.

Don’t miss the summer’s most luminous cycling event!

For more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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