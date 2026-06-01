Raue Center For The Arts - Laugh and Reflect with Best-Selling Author David Sedaris at Raue Center (Provided)

Get ready for a night of wit, wisdom, and unforgettable storytelling!

Best-selling author and acclaimed humorist David Sedaris is coming to Raue Center For The Arts on Monday, October 12 at 7 p.m. Known for his sharp observations, hilarious anecdotes, and uniquely candid voice, Sedaris has captivated audiences around the world with books like Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, and Calypso.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or discovering him for the first time, this is your chance to experience Sedaris’ signature humor live, as he delivers stories that are equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and deeply human. From quirky family tales to unexpected reflections on modern life, every story is a reminder of his extraordinary talent for turning the ordinary into something unforgettable.

Stay after the show for a special book signing with David Sedaris! Please note, no photography is permitted by request of the talent.

Don’t miss this evening of laughter, insight, and storytelling brilliance.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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