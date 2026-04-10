Kick off the warmer months in Crystal Lake at Spring Into Downtown on April 30, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s the perfect reason to head downtown, stroll the streets, and enjoy laid‑back after-hours shopping and dining, all with live music setting the mood.

Start at Raue Center For The Arts, located at 26 N. Williams St., to grab your event map and get entered to win a $250 Downtown Crystal Lake gift card, good at over 25 downtown spots. Not bad for just showing up and showing some love to local businesses!

From there, wander your way through downtown and pop into shops offering special deals, giveaways, and fresh spring finds. Hunt for new clothes, specialty goodies, home décor, and gifts… then slide into a local restaurant for seasonal sips and tasty bites.

Turn an ordinary weeknight into a mini spring adventure. With shopping, great food, live music, and easygoing spring vibes, Spring Into Downtown is a fun, no-stress way to spend an evening in Crystal Lake.

Don’t forget to follow Downtown Crystal Lake on Facebook and Instagram: @downtowncrystallake or visit our website at downtowncl.org/events to see what other exciting events are coming up!

For more information, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

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