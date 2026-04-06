Raue Center for the Arts - From the Underworld to Under the Sea: RCSA’s 2026 Summer Productions Take Center Stage (Provided)

This summer, Raue Center School For The Arts invites young performers to step into unforgettable worlds—from the depths of the underworld to life “under the sea.”

Hadestown: Teen Edition

Ages 13 – 19

Dates: June 1 - July 18, 2026

Auditions: May 26- 29

Rehearsals: Mon–Thurs, 2–5 PM

Performances: July 10–12 & July 17–18

Tuition:$500 Standard | $375 RCSA NOW Members

RCSA’s Summer Onstage Production leads with Hadestown: Teen Edition, the Tony Award®–winning folk opera by Anaïs Mitchell. Blending American folk and New Orleans–inspired jazz with Greek mythology, this powerful, sung-through musical follows the intertwined love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and Persephone.

Designed for dedicated teen performers, the program challenges students to dive deep into character work, vocal performance, and ensemble storytelling—culminating in a fully staged production for live audiences.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR.

Ages 7 - 12

Dates:June 1 – August 2, 2026

Auditions: June 1 - 5

Day & Time: Mon–Thurs, 8:30 AM–1:30 PM

Performances: July 24–August 2 (two weekends, including a sensory-friendly performance)

Tuition:$900 Standard | $675 RCSA NOW Members

Young performers will dive into Disney magic with The Little Mermaid JR., featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, and a book by Doug Wright, based on the story by Hans Christian Andersen.

Campers will explore acting, singing, movement, and storytelling while creating a fully staged musical production—perfect for both first-time and returning students.

From bold mythic storytelling to beloved Disney adventure, RCSA’s 2026 Summer productions build confidence, creativity, and lasting friendships—all on the Raue Center stage.

Enrollment is now open and space is limited. Register today and make this a summer to remember!

Financial aid and scholarships are available. Visit rauecenter.org/education to learn more.

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Phone: 815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

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