Everyone’s Irish at The Dole on Saturday, March 14th

Celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day at The Dole on Saturday, March 14, as the community gathers for an afternoon and evening filled with music, laughter, and Irish cheer. Located in the heart of Crystal Lake, this beloved community center will transform into a lively hub of celebration, welcoming guests of all ages earlier in the day and hosting a 21-and-over atmosphere later in the evening.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m., inviting families and friends to enjoy live entertainment in a warm and festive setting. Throughout the afternoon, talented performers will take the stage with energetic sets designed to keep toes tapping and spirits high. From traditional Irish-inspired sounds to upbeat favorites, the entertainment lineup promises a delightful experience!

As the celebration continues into the evening, the atmosphere shifts into a spirited night out. Guests can gather with friends, raise a glass, and enjoy great music as the dance floor comes alive. Whether you plan to relax and listen or celebrate front and center, the event offers the perfect way to embrace the fun and camaraderie of the holiday.

In addition to live performances, attendees can enjoy festive food and beverage options available for purchase. Wearing green is highly encouraged, adding to the sea of color and community pride that makes this celebration so special.

Admission is free with RSVP, and guests are encouraged to reserve their spot in advance to help organizers prepare for the crowd.

For full details and registration information, visit www.thedole.org/events.

Make plans now to gather, celebrate, and share a bit of Irish luck at this unforgettable March tradition.

All proceeds and participation support ongoing arts, education, and community programming, reinforcing The Dole’s mission to provide accessible cultural experiences that enrich residents throughout the year. Your attendance truly makes a difference locally.

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

