VAC McHenry and NAMI Partner for Mental Health Awareness and Assistance

A strong partnership between the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) in McHenry County is expanding access to critical mental health resources for veterans and their families. Through collaboration, funding, and shared leadership, both organizations are working to increase awareness, reduce stigma, and provide direct support to those who need it most.

According to Abbey Nicholas of NAMI, the VAC has become an essential partner in two major initiatives. The first is Mental Health First Aid, an eight-hour course that teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use disorders. The VAC has helped fund facilitator training and course fees, making it possible to reach more veterans and veteran families. NAMI staff oversee and administer the program on behalf of the VAC, helping ensure consistent, high quality instruction.

Tara Guy, a Veterans Service Officer with the VAC, has worked alongside NAMI on Mental Health First Aid since 2023. As a certified instructor for both Adult and Youth MHFA, she has helped deliver training to a wide range of community members. Both organizations remain committed to spreading awareness and breaking down barriers that prevent people from seeking help.

The partnership also supports NAMI’s Living Room program, a crisis diversion space designed as an alternative to hospitalization for individuals experiencing a mental health crisis. The VAC has placed Social Service Aide Keema Ward at the Living Room two days per week, with plans to add additional staff support. Ward is pursuing her Certified Recovery Support Specialist credential and brings lived experience to her role, offering peer support to veterans navigating mental health or substance use challenges.

Together, these efforts reflect a shared mission to strengthen mental health support for the veteran community and their families.

For more information about this valuable partnership, please contact:

Veterans Assistance Commission of McHenry County

667 Ware Rd.

Woodstock, IL 60098

Ph: (815) 334-4229

www.mchenrycountyil.gov/vac

Veterans Assistance Commission logo 2022