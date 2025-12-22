Raue Center for the Arts - Close Out 2025 with Legendary Music at Raue Center (Provided)

As 2025 comes to a close, Raue Center For The Arts invites you to celebrate with two unforgettable tribute performances that bring the magic of music to life. From Elton John’s iconic hits to the timeless songs of The Beatles, these shows promise an exhilarating end to the year.

Elton Rohn– Saturday, December 27 @ 7 p.m.

Experience North America’s premier Elton John tribute with Elton Rohn. Ron Camilleri channels the energy, flair, and unmatched talent of Elton at the peak of his 1970s fame. Performing live with no backing tracks, Elton Rohn delivers all the hits you love—from “Rocket Man” to “Tiny Dancer”—with vocals, piano mastery, and showmanship so precise that even Elton’s bandmates call this the best ‘70s Elton tribute in the world.

American English: Beatles in Bloom– Wednesday, December 31 @ 7 p.m.

Ring in the New Year with a magical journey through the music of The Beatles. American English, a nationally renowned tribute band, performs over 20 classics while taking audiences through the “seasons of life” inspired by The Beatles’ catalog. With storybook narration, stunning visuals, and audience sing-alongs, it’s a family-friendly way to welcome 2026 on a high note.

Whether you’re drawn to Elton John’s flamboyant energy or The Beatles’ timeless melodies, these two shows offer the perfect soundtrack to end your year with music, memories, and celebration.

Secure your seats today at rauecenter.org and make the last week of 2025 unforgettable!

