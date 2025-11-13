Enjoy the Holidays in Downtown Crystal Lake

There’s no place like Downtown Crystal Lake for the holidays! Make the downtown your center for holiday cheer and enjoy Hallmark-like vibes and small town charm.

The Festival of Lights Parade kicks off the season on November 28 at 7 p.m. It’s the only nighttime parade in McHenry County! Gather with family, friends, and neighbors as local businesses and community groups bring this year’s “Candy Lane” theme to life. Watch sparkling floats, dazzling dancers, drummers, huskies, and horses light up the night with holiday cheer.

As the parade concludes at Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue, Santa will make a special stop at the Brink Street Market courtyard to light the community Christmas tree, officially welcoming the holiday season in Downtown Crystal Lake.

The magic doesn’t end there! Santa will return the very next day to open the Santa House for visits (open Thursday - Sunday, through December 22; hours vary by day). For details on how to book your complimentary Santa House reservation (new this year, to decrease wait time), visit downtowncl.org/holidays .

Mark your December calendar for Luminary Nights, which take place on Thursday evenings leading up to Christmas. Enjoy a visit with Santa, and then walk the streets glowing in lantern lights and enjoy after-hours shopping until 8 p.m.

Visit: downtowncl.org/holidays

