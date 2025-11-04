Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Sponsored | Northwest Herald

The Ins and Outs of a Comfort Adjustment from Verlo Mattress Factory

Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake - The Ins and Outs of a Comfort Adjustment from Verlo Mattress Factory

Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake - The Ins and Outs of a Comfort Adjustment from Verlo Mattress Factory (Provided)

By Verlo Mattress Factory - Crystal Lake [sponsored]

Buying a mattress is about more than firmness or style. It is about finding lasting comfort and restful sleep night after night. Verlo Mattress Factory understands that comfort is personal, which is why the company offers something truly unique: the Verlo Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.

If your new mattress does not feel exactly right after you bring it home, Verlo’s Comfort Adjustment service makes it simple to fine-tune the feel. This exclusive service lets you add, remove, or replace components in the mattress to achieve the ideal level of softness or support for your sleep style.

Unlike most national mattress brands, Verlo makes each mattress locally and designs every model to be adjustable. Whether your mattress feels too firm or too soft, Verlo can change it right at your home or in their nearby factory. Their experienced team takes care of everything, from removing the mattress cover to adjusting the comfort layers, so you don’t have to lift a thing.

Your first Comfort Adjustment is free within the first 180 to 365 days, depending on the model you select. Even after that initial period, you can have it readjusted for a small fee whenever your comfort needs change. This flexibility is helpful if you experience weight changes, recover from an injury, or find that your sleep preferences evolve.

Comfort is not one-size-fits-all. What feels perfect today may feel different in the future as your body and sleep habits change. Verlo’s Comfort Adjustment ensures your mattress continues to feel tailored to your needs, providing the right balance of softness and support.

In as little as one or two nights, you will notice the difference. You will rest more comfortably and wake up feeling refreshed and ready for the day.

To learn more about Verlo’s Comfort Adjustment process or to schedule a consultation, visit Verlo Mattress Factory or explore the details online at verlo.com.

For more information, please contact:

Verlo Mattress Factory

Crystal Lake: 815-455-2570 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-crystal-lake-il/

McHenry: 815-578-8375 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-mchenry-il/

Lake Geneva: 262-249-0420 : https://stores.verlo.com/verlo-mattress-of-lake-geneva-wi/

Verlo Mattress logo

[SPONSORED] Verlo offers cool to the touch mattresses The next time you need a new mattress, come to the McHenry mattress store that has been voted the #1 Mattress Store in McHenry county for 15 years in a row by Northwest Herald readers. The Verlo Mattress store in McHenry, IL, gets calls all the time from guests wanting to express how much they appreciate the friendly and knowledgeable staff at this McHenry mattress store. Our high-quality Verlo mattresses are made one at a time in our local McHenry factory, and sold directly to consumers in our stores so you never have to pay any middleman mark-ups. We can easily adjust your mattress for you if your needs change throughout the years. We offer a wide variety of single- and double-sided innerspring mattresses, as well as gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses. We can also make custom mattresses for boats, RVs, trucks or antique beds. All our Verlo mattresses come with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee. We are located directly across the street from Alex’s Hot Dogs. (Admit it, you know where that is!) Stop by and say hello to your neighbors at the Verlo Mattress store in McHenry. For more information please visit http://verlo.com/locations/illinois/mchenry/

Sponsored