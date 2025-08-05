Squeeze Every Last Drop of Summer in Downtown Crystal Lake!

Come with your family to enjoy ice cream cones and other summer treats. Make a day of it with friends and shop unique boutiques for back-to-school goods, summer sales, and fall wardrobe updates—then stay for outdoor drinks and dining. Get a healthy start on the week ahead and stock up on fresh produce and other goods at the Farmers Market at 60 Grant Street (through the end of September, every Saturday from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m.).

Looking for something free and fun to do with the family? Don’t miss the free movies at Raue Center For The Arts! The Sandlot is playing on August 8 at 7 p.m., and The Princess Bride will be on the big screen on August 14 at 7 p.m. (Donations welcome!)

Enjoy live music? Several Crystal Lake restaurants offer live music throughout the week, including Cantina 52 on Mondays, Crystal Lake Brewing on Thursdays, Aroma on some Friday nights, and Los Cumbres on some Sunday afternoons. And every Sunday afternoon from 2 - 5 p.m., don’t miss the Railroad Street Block Party in the parking lot off Main Street, where Duke’s Alehouse, Crystal Lake Junction, Moontime Smokin’ Que, and Matt’s put on a fantastic weekly block party including a staged outdoor concert.

Do you have FOPD (Fear Of Parking Downtown)? It takes just eight minutes to walk from one end of the Downtown (Main Street/Gates Street) to the other (Williams/Crystal Lake Avenue). So skip circling for street parking and head straight to a lot! Any public or commuter lot (free after noon and on weekends) is going to be a quick walk to wherever you’re going, and the downtown meander is part of the fun.

For more information, please contact:

Downtown Crystal Lake/Main Street

25 W. Crystal Lake Avenue

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: 815-479-0835

www.downtowncl.org

Downtown Crystal Lake logo