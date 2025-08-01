August is Here and Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

What would summer be without a concert on the lawn? Fortunately, we don’t have to find out!

And to top it off… it is FREE! Here are all the details:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

5:30 p.m.— Gates Open

Food trucks & bar open

Find a spot to set up your chairs or blankets or secure a picnic table

6- 7p.m.— Cary Kanno kicks off the evening

7- 8:30 p.m.— GOOROOS takes the stage

8:30 -9p.m.— Cary Kanno

9-10p.m.— GOOROOS closes the evening

FOOD OPTIONS:

Your Sister’s Tomato, serving wood-fired pizza

Brother’s BBQ, serving hamburgers/hotdogs, pulled pork, beef brisket, mac & cheese and more!

FREE ice cream provided by BCU, the presenting sponsor

Food trucks will be on site until 9 p.m. But wait! There’s more!

There’s a VIP Experience available per person ($30) or table of 8 ($150). Availability is limited. Please note: The VIP Experience begins at 5 p.m.!

What’s included:

Reserved VIP parking

Meet & Greet in Lou’s Lounge (speakeasy in The Dole) with musicians, plus a sneak peek and light appetizers

Reserved seating by the stage

Table-side cocktail service for the duration of the evening

GOOROOS merch

No outside food or alcohol permitted, and no pets please. Register for FREE tickets or purchase VIP Tickets at TheDole.org/events .

Also in August, you can count on the award-winning Farmers Market+ every Sunday with a fabulous variety of farmers and vendors. You will find this isn’t your typical farmers market. That’s because the + in the name truly means added value—including complimentary balloon creations, face-painting, characters, live music, food trucks, and picnic tables strategically placed. Plus a beverage bar on the lawn for your convenience. The Farmers Market+ is bound to become the favorite part of your Sunday routine — every Sunday from 10 a.m. -2p.m. Pet-friendly, with free parking or $5 VIP parking.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org