August is Here and Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

What would summer be without a concert on the lawn? Fortunately, we don’t have to find out!
And to top it off… it is FREE! Here are all the details:
Saturday, August 16, 2025
5:30 p.m.— Gates Open
Food trucks & bar open
Find a spot to set up your chairs or blankets or secure a picnic table
6- 7p.m.— Cary Kanno kicks off the evening
7- 8:30 p.m.— GOOROOS takes the stage
8:30 -9p.m.— Cary Kanno
9-10p.m.— GOOROOS closes the evening
FOOD OPTIONS:
- Your Sister’s Tomato, serving wood-fired pizza
- Brother’s BBQ, serving hamburgers/hotdogs, pulled pork, beef brisket, mac & cheese and more!
- FREE ice cream provided by BCU, the presenting sponsor
Food trucks will be on site until 9 p.m. But wait! There’s more!
There’s a VIP Experience available per person ($30) or table of 8 ($150). Availability is limited. Please note: The VIP Experience begins at 5 p.m.!
What’s included:
- Reserved VIP parking
- Meet & Greet in Lou’s Lounge (speakeasy in The Dole) with musicians, plus a sneak peek and light appetizers
- Reserved seating by the stage
- Table-side cocktail service for the duration of the evening
- GOOROOS merch
No outside food or alcohol permitted, and no pets please. Register for FREE tickets or purchase VIP Tickets at TheDole.org/events.
Also in August, you can count on the award-winning Farmers Market+ every Sunday with a fabulous variety of farmers and vendors. You will find this isn’t your typical farmers market. That’s because the + in the name truly means added value—including complimentary balloon creations, face-painting, characters, live music, food trucks, and picnic tables strategically placed. Plus a beverage bar on the lawn for your convenience. The Farmers Market+ is bound to become the favorite part of your Sunday routine — every Sunday from 10 a.m. -2p.m. Pet-friendly, with free parking or $5 VIP parking.
The Dole Mansion
401 Country Club Road
Crystal Lake, IL 60014
Ph: (815) 455-8000