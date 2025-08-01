August 01, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

August is Here and Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

By Farmers Market+ At The Dole [sponsored]
Farmers Market+ At The Dole - August is Here and Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

Farmers Market+ At The Dole - August is Here and Summer is in Full Swing at The Dole

What would summer be without a concert on the lawn? Fortunately, we don’t have to find out!

And to top it off… it is FREE! Here are all the details:

Saturday, August 16, 2025

5:30 p.m.— Gates Open

Food trucks & bar open

Find a spot to set up your chairs or blankets or secure a picnic table

6- 7p.m.— Cary Kanno kicks off the evening

7- 8:30 p.m.— GOOROOS takes the stage

8:30 -9p.m.— Cary Kanno

9-10p.m.— GOOROOS closes the evening

FOOD OPTIONS:

  • Your Sister’s Tomato, serving wood-fired pizza
  • Brother’s BBQ, serving hamburgers/hotdogs, pulled pork, beef brisket, mac & cheese and more!
  • FREE ice cream provided by BCU, the presenting sponsor

Food trucks will be on site until 9 p.m. But wait! There’s more!

There’s a VIP Experience available per person ($30) or table of 8 ($150). Availability is limited. Please note: The VIP Experience begins at 5 p.m.!

What’s included:

  • Reserved VIP parking
  • Meet & Greet in Lou’s Lounge (speakeasy in The Dole) with musicians, plus a sneak peek and light appetizers
  • Reserved seating by the stage
  • Table-side cocktail service for the duration of the evening
  • GOOROOS merch

No outside food or alcohol permitted, and no pets please. Register for FREE tickets or purchase VIP Tickets at TheDole.org/events.

Also in August, you can count on the award-winning Farmers Market+ every Sunday with a fabulous variety of farmers and vendors. You will find this isn’t your typical farmers market. That’s because the + in the name truly means added value—including complimentary balloon creations, face-painting, characters, live music, food trucks, and picnic tables strategically placed. Plus a beverage bar on the lawn for your convenience. The Farmers Market+ is bound to become the favorite part of your Sunday routine — every Sunday from 10 a.m. -2p.m. Pet-friendly, with free parking or $5 VIP parking.

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo

[Sponsored] Farmers Market+ At The Dole - Summer 2024 Learn more about the Farmers Market at The Dole for summer 2024

Sponsored