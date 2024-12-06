Ringing in the New Year at The Dole!

The Dole’s New Year’s Eve will be like no other!

Four parties under one roof! Each with a unique vibe, offering different hors ‘d oeuvres, music styles, and more. Roam between them all or stay put where you like.

The evening will begin with complimentary valet parking, courtesy of Top Tier Valet. As one moves about the mansion, there will be a Champagne tasting, a Bourbon tasting, and a delicious fondue spread to compliment both, while Matt Jaye performs. Also in the mansion, Randy Ingram will be performing background music on the 1920 Steinway piano while guests nibble on the incredible spread provided by Wild Asparagus Catering.

In Lou’s Lounge, the Prohibition-era speakeasy, the vibe is 1920s. Some guests will opt to dress with that theme in mind. The menu in Lou’s will be unique to that venue, as will the musical performance by Ryan Shephard.

All through the evening, the Ballroom will be hopping! Dave Barszcz of Entertainment Media will have the crowd on their feet with dance tunes! He also brings a photo booth experience to capture the special evening.

At 10 p.m., Modern Day Romeos will take the stage! This local cover band is known for their energetic interactive performance style. MDR will ring in the New Year along with confetti blasters, a Champagne toast, and a massive(2000) balloon drop, which all happens at midnight! The Champagne is provided by Burke Beverage, and all the balloon décor is created by RC Juggle.

Additional features: caricatures, strolling magicians, The Inside Scoop providing a retro candy shoppe, and Smash’d Burger providing late night sliders.

Sponsors include: BCU, Lake Roots, Clicks Web Design, the Northwest Herald, Wild Asparagus, Burke Beverage, Top Tier Valet, Smash’d Burger, NMP 4th Fridays, The Inside Scoop, RC Juggle Ent & EMDJ.

For tickets or more info, please visit TheDole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo