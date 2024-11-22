Troublesome Furnace: Repair or Replace?

When is “just one more repair” one too many for your old furnace? Homeowners need to carefully weigh whether repairing their furnace is more economical than replacing it. Just like deciding whether to invest in one more repair on an aging car or to buy a new one, the decision is complex.

To make it easier, Tom Eppers, co-owner of Dowe & Wagner, a full-service heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and

Wisconsin, says to compare the age of the furnace and the cost of the repair with the savings from a new energy-efficient model.

He adds that if the repairs will cost more than one-third of a new unit, buying a new energy-efficient system makes sense. New furnace prices can vary based on equipment type, size, and features. Factoring in your current equipment’s age is important, as the average forced-air furnace lasts between 15-20 years.

Units that are still in good condition can be retrofitted to increase their efficiency, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. Upgrades can improve the safety and efficiency of otherwise sound, older systems. The costs of retrofits should be carefully weighed against the cost of a new furnace, especially if replacement is likely within a few years.

Other options to increase your system’s energy efficiency include installing a programmable thermostat, upgrading ductwork, and adding zone control to improve heat distribution. Boosting your home’s insulation helps, too.

If you’ve decided to replace your furnace, timing it during the off season, if possible, can offer potential savings. An unexpected furnace breakdown that necessitates replacement during the peak winter season is not ideal.

