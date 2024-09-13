What’s Happening at The Dole in September

Even though Labor Day is behind us, autumn hasn’t quite made a statement. This is good news for an upcoming outdoor summer party at The Dole.

Friday, Sept. 20: “Summer’s Last Hurrah!” on the Lawn, 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. (Tickets $5)

This outdoor party will celebrate summer one last time before autumn is official two days later.

This true summer bash will include volleyball, cornhole, yard jenga, can jam, a hula hoop contest, and more!

Live entertainment will be Cork ‘N Classics, featuring Country, R&B, and Motown. Enjoy a Backyard BBQ featuring burgers, hotdogs, grilled chicken, mac & cheese, grilled cheese, fries, watermelon, ice cream, and more!

Then, The Same Evening…

Friday, Sept. 20: “After the Hurrah!” in Lou’s Lounge, 9:00 - 11:00 p.m. (Tickets $15)

This after-party is limited to 100 people. Live music will feature Deja’ Vu Duo, with a focus on Motown. Complimentary small bites will be offered, and hand-crafted cocktails in the prohibition-era speakeasy will be available for purchase. Must be 21 to enter.

Saturday, Sept. 14: Roaring 20′s Jazz Evening in Lou’s Lounge, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.

(Complimentary small bites included, Tickets $15)

This is the first of the Jazz Series, featuring The StanDards Jazz Project.

Saturday, Sept 21: Lou’s Lounge, featuring Mark Sengstock (Tickets $10)

Complimentary small bites are included. Experience the hand-crafted cocktails available for purchase in the speakeasy while Mark performs.

Friday, Sept 27: 4th Fridays Art Show by NMP in the mansion and gallery, with live music & roving nibbles ($10 entry), followed by Singer/Songwriter Showcase in Lou’s Lounge

Entry fee to 4th Fridays includes entry into Lou’s Lounge OR tickets to Lou’s Lounge can be purchased at TheDole.org/events .

Every Sunday through October 27th is the Outdoors Farmer’s Market+ At The Dole From 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.!

For more information, or to buy tickets, please visit TheDole.org/events .

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

