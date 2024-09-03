Volunteers Needed to Advocate for Children in Foster Care

When Carolyn Selke became a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) through CASA of McHenry County in the spring of 2023, the task felt daunting. However, she soon realized that being a CASA is far less intimidating than she imagined.

“The professional staff at CASA of McHenry County offers excellent support to our volunteer Advocates. We provide real-time assistance, even responding to late-night texts and calls when needed. Our Advocate Managers are passionate about providing whatever support a volunteer needs to be effective as they advocate for the best interest of the child on their case,” says Stacy Scala-Krajewski, CASA’s Program Director.

Carolyn was thrilled to begin working on a case involving a teenager in foster care. She chose to become a CASA because she recognized how fortunate she is to have many stable relationships, and wanted to offer that same consistency to a child going through the trauma and insecurity that comes with their time in the foster care system.

Her role as an Advocate has taught her patience and the importance of meeting youth where they are in their journey. It’s incredibly rewarding for her when a child reaches out to her or invites her to a school event, knowing that she is building a meaningful relationship built on trust.

Carolyn acknowledges that sometimes youth may test her commitment, but her consistency demonstrates what a stable relationship looks like. For a child who is constantly experiencing change, having an adult in their life who shows up consistently and can’t be pushed away makes all the difference.

Carolyn wants to encourage others in our community to join CASA of McHenry County to help one of the 350 children and youth in McHenry County’s foster care.

For more information, visit www.casamchenrycounty.org and sign up for their next virtual Informational Session on September 12.

For more information, please contact:

CASA of McHenry County

382 W Virginia St

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (779) 994-4398

casamchenrycounty.org