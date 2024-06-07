Caring For a Loved One with Alzheimer’s: How Elderwerks Can Help

June marks Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, a dedicated time to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. It also shines a light on the challenges caregivers face and the resources available to support them.

One such invaluable resource is Elderwerks, a nonprofit organization committed to helping families navigate the complexities of elder care. This is especially crucial, as more than 6 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, with that number rising as our population ages.

Here are some of the services Elderwerks offers to alleviate the burdens faced by caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias:

1. Guidance

Elderwerks provides complimentary personalized guidance to help families find appropriate care options. Their expert senior guidance advisors will assist you whether you’re looking for in-home care, adult day services, assisted living, or memory care facilities. Elderwerks can connect you with trusted providers.

Additionally, Elderwerks understands that navigating the financial and legal aspects of Alzheimer’s care can be daunting, and provides information and referrals for financial planning, long-term care insurance, and legal services such as power of attorney and estate planning.

2. Education

Elderwerks offers a variety of educational programs, workshops, and seminars aimed at helping caregivers understand the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and learn helpful caregiving skills.

3. Support

Elderwerks facilitates support groups where caregivers can share their experiences, gain insights from others in similar situations, and receive emotional support.

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s is a journey that no one should undertake alone. Elderwerks is ready to assist families every step of the way, providing the resources and support needed to navigate this challenging path.

As we honor Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, let’s remember the importance of community, education, and compassionate care in making a difference in the lives of all those affected by Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, visit Elderwerks’ website or call 855-462-0100.

