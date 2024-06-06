The Dole Outdoor Farmers Market+ Returns for Another Great Season!

Outdoor Farmers Market Season is here! The award-winning FARMERS MARKET+ At The Dole has officially opened and is ready for another extraordinary year.

Offerings from local farmers, growers, bakers, and specialty food vendors are at the heart of Farmers Market+. The community has embraced the relaxed vibe this market has come to be known for.

When you arrive this season, you will find an enhanced shopping experience. The food trucks and tents have been moved into the circular lawn by the picnic tables and live music. This allows visitors to see their options all in one place. Brunch or lunch options are plentiful, along with beverages and sweet treats, too.

Face painting and the Balloon Artist can also be found on the lawn, always complimentary for families, with special thanks to the generous sponsors.

Parking this season has also changed a bit for Farmers Market shoppers. Please note that free parking is off of The Dole grounds, but is available just across the street at South Elementary and the Triangle Lot, which is located between The Dole and the lake. There is also ample parking at Lundahl Middle School, which is next to South Elementary. There is a $5 fee for VIP Parking on The Dole grounds. Handicap parking is always free on The Dole property.

If you’d like to take advantage of free parking, go directly to those lots. A map can also be found on FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

The Dole encourages walking and bike riding for those in The Gates community, as well as carpooling.

The Farmers Market season has just begun, so come on out and enjoy this award-winning market every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Please note, volunteers are located at all three entryways into the market. If you have questions or concerns, please direct them to info@FarmersMarketAtTheDole.org .

For more information, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

Farmers Market+ at the Dole sponsored logo