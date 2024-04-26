Top Ten Facts About the U.S.S. New Jersey and Texas Battleships

As two historic battleships are being repaired, and in light of the 80th anniversary of D-Day approaching, it’s a great time to learn more about these incredible warships. Here are 10 facts about the U.S.S. New Jersey and U.S.S. Texas battleships.

U.S.S. New Jersey:

Also known as “Big J” or The Black Dragon, New Jersey was the second of the Iowa-class fast battleships, serving in WWII as the flagship for Adm. William “Bull” Halsey in the Pacific.

After repairs New Jersey will reopen to offer amazing tours that includes the Bridge, the crew’s mess and living quarters, the communication room, and the Combat Engagement Center. You can even climb inside a massive 16-inch gun turret!

U.S.S. Texas:

Texas is also undergoing repairs and preparations to become a museum ship again, but her new home will be in Galveston, Texas. Reopening is projected for 2025 or 2026.

In 1919, Texas was used to launch a biplane off a ramp placed on top of turret #2, making her the first American battleship to launch an aircraft.

