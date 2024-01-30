Looking Ahead At The Dole!

With our wild weather in January wrapping up, we are a month closer to Spring and are looking forward to special events coming up at The Dole.

February will bring more restoration and updates to the historic Dole Mansion!

Thanks to all of those who donated to the Erv LeCoque Memorial Fund - the restoration for the second floor of the mansion has begun. Over the years, and likely when the mansion was owned by the Franciscan Order, many of the ornate details were removed. The renovation plan includes restoring those details, as well as adding structural support so the second floor of the mansion is usable once more.

Erv LeCoque was one of the original crusaders in 2002 who donated, as well as helped raise the funds needed, to save The Dole Mansion/Lakeside Center from demolition. This historic local landmark would have been torn down and turned into condos. They raised $1.2 million in 42 days, the mansion was saved, and the Lakeside Legacy Foundation was created. While the mansion was saved from demolition, it continues to need preservation. It always will, if it is to stand for generations to come.

The Dole Mansion is not owned by the City of Crystal Lake, nor the Crystal Lake Park District. By attending New Year’s Eve At The Dole, NMP 4th Fridays Art Show, Music Under the Trees, Farmers Market+, Live Music in Lou’s Lounge, or Lakeside 4th of July Festival, you are supporting the ongoing efforts to keep The Dole operating and its restoration continuing - maybe without even realizing it, because you’re attending for the entertainment. It’s a win-win!

If you are interested in contributing to the 2nd Floor Restoration Project at The Dole Mansion, it’s not too late. Please visit thedole.org/events to see what is coming up in February at The Dole!

Fore more information, or to donate to this worthy cause, please contact:

The Dole Mansion

401 Country Club Road

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Ph: (815) 455-8000

www.thedole.org

