Three Tips For Growing Your Dream Vacation Fund

Are you wanting to take a vacation but monthly bills and expenses are currently leaving you feeling financially depleted? Here are some tips to help make your dream vacation a reality:

1. Start budgeting early

Once you have chosen a destination, start working out a rough estimate of how much the entire trip will cost, including flights, accommodations, rental cars, excursions, and miscellaneous expenses. Opening a vacation savings account and setting up automatic monthly contributions from your primary checking account is a great way to help you reach your goal.

2. Cut back on expenses

Pump the brakes on going out to eat and impulse shopping, and instead put that money into the vacation fund. Additionally, do comparison shopping when making big purchases, pay bills on time to avoid late fees, and utilize cash-back reward credit cards. The more money you save, the more you can put toward your vacation.

3. Avoid traveling during peak seasons

If you can be flexible with your dates, consider waiting until after the busy travel seasons, like summer, long holiday weekends, and winter holidays. Not only will this mean fewer crowds and shorter wait times at airports, train stations, museums, and attractions, but you are also more likely to land cheaper rates on hotels and airfare.

