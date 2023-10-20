Veterans PACT Act Town Hall Meeting: Key Points to Know

On September 19th, the Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McHenry County held a Town Hall to spread awareness about changes to the Veterans PACT (Preventive Care and Access to Treatment) Act and to answer attendees’ questions. Here are key points that were shared:

Once a veteran files a medical claim with the Veterans Administration, the claim is acknowledged by the VA by mail. A medical examination is necessary before the claim can be approved, and exams are now being contracted with QTC and VES (Veterans Examination Services) to help free up VA hospital resources. Veterans and their families should be aware that QTC and VES are valid providers of VA medical exams.



Veterans should also be aware that if they aren’t able to travel, QTC or VES can bring mobile exam services to the veteran. This mainly applies to veterans living in a nursing home or other care facility. The VAC has service officers on staff who can make sure the veteran’s file verifies their inability to travel.



Instead of a veteran or family member filing a claim on their own, they should take advantage of the excellent services provided by the VAC. This helps eliminate the chance of making a mistake on a claim form, which can be challenging to fix later and can delay benefits.



Some veterans expect to receive a disability benefit from the VA for an acute condition (for example, a one-time bout with pneumonia). The VA only provides benefits for veterans with chronic (ongoing) conditions that are linked to military service.



In response to increasing incidences of veterans’ suicide, the VAC and Veterans Path to Hope are creating a Mental Health/First Aid class. Limited to 30 people, this class offered on October 30th will provide training from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and attendees will earn a 3-year certificate in Mental Health/First Aid.



