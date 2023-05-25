Riverside Residence is a Community Partner

Riverside Residence in downtown McHenry has been serving the community since January 2022. “Our senior living community, formerly known as McHenry Villa, was developed in 1985 when a woman named Maureen Anna Marie purchased it from the hospital and converted it to a senior living community,” explained Christine Rogers, Executive Director for Riverside Residence Senior Living. “This was right after the new hospital was built.”

Riverside Residence specializes in Senior Living at its very best. It offers an opportunity for seniors to age in place, and provides residents with a family-friendly atmosphere.

“We partner with three local organizations that provide specialized services to our residents so they can age in their own home and avoid traditional and more expensive assisted living,” said Rogers. “Bickford Home Care offers assistance with daily living activities, including wellness checks, medication reminders, showering assistance, tidying the apartment, and escorting residents to meals. Residents can even have their dog walked and their cat’s litter box cleaned. This is generally private pay, but is less expensive than true in-home care.” Caregivers are on-site at Riverside Residence from 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Inspired HomeCare of Illinois offers Skilled Nursing, Social Work, and Wound Care services, along with Cardiac and Diabetes Care and Education.

RISE Senior Living (a division of HealthPRO Heritage) is a leading provider of therapy services that offers comprehensive rehabilitation services and health education. Geriatric therapists are available to provide skilled physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy, among other services.

“Riverside Residence Senior Living is located in a fabulous area along the Riverwalk in downtown McHenry,” added Rogers. “Our residents can select a cozy studio, a charming one-bedroom, or a captivating two-bedroom unit at a very affordable price. We are about 30% less expensive than other senior living options, and we offer a very happy place to live.”

