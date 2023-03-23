Hop on over to FARMERS MARKET+ AT THE DOLE- For Your Spring & Easter Goodies & Gifts Sunday March 26 Indoor Market+

Home to the #1 Farmers Market in Illinois in both 2021 & 2022, Farmers Market+ At The Dole Mansion was voted by the people, just as it holds the BEST of the FOX title for “Best Farmers Market 2022″, which is also a people’s choice award. This market is a gem located adjacent to Crystal Lake’s Main Beach and situated on 12+ acres, so there’s ample parking.

If you’re in McHenry County, You don’t need to go very far to find farm fresh eggs (Tina’s Flock & Rainbow River Acres), meats & poultry (Rainbow River Acres & Terra Vitae Farm, Noble Elk Farm) Fish (Soft Wave Fish Co) and hydroponically grown veggies (Ramshackle Farm & Sasquatch Gardens) Wunberg Produce is another fabulous option. Come early to ensure you score the items you can’t live without! European Pastries (Turkissweet), GF & Vegan Goodies (Will Power Your Day), and delicious Pies (Bake Share & Kelly’s Pot Pies) are a must and let’s not forget the delicious chocolate bunnies and numerous holiday candy options (Mellie’s Chocolates & The Inside Scoop) or a Rich Dark Chocolate from Melissa’s family cacao farm in Ecuador (Zachi Chocolate). Make a stop at Simple Bakery for your scones, muffins and croissants and pair those treats with a freshly brewed cup of Heady Cup Roasters coffee served at the Market+ Bar and also sold by the freshly ground pound, at the market! All this and much more can be found at The Dole (Mansion) in Crystal Lake!

Mark your calendar for the next Market+ day, March 26th featuring the live musical talent of Matt Jaye Music and ready to serve eats from Smash’d Burger, Mario’s Cart and Pierogi Jo’s. You can be sure to catch the March Madness game in the bar area as well!

It’s a farmers market PLUS a whole lot more!

Come to shop…stay to play!

401 Country Club Road Crystal Lake 60014 (815) 307-4787

See “What’s Unique This Week” here: farmersmarketatthedole.org

The Dole Farmers Market+