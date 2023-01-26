Confusion over veteran status still lingers among some groups

Michael A. Iwanicki, superintendent of the McHenry County Veterans Assistance Commission, has heard from many veterans and service members over the years who did not believe they were veterans.

The legal definition states a United States veteran is someone who has served in the United States military.

“A very simple definition. But confusion starts when someone adds to the definition or believes a veteran is someone who is eligible for veterans benefits such as education or VA Healthcare,” Iwanicki said.

For instance, while women who served in World War II, Korea and Vietnam made considerable contributions to their particular branch, they often did not consider themselves veterans because they were not directly part of the fighting.

“And many men over the same period who did not see action also didn’t believe they were veterans,” Iwanicki said. “The same went for some individuals who served during peacetime.”

In reality, one didn’t have to be in combat to be a veteran or even be eligible for veterans’ benefits.

With National Guard and Reservists personnel, many believed they were only eligible for benefits while they were in the active reserves, if they were mobilized, or if they served 20 years.

“We have worked with Reservists who only had active duty for training and didn’t believe they were eligible for anything from the VA,” Iwanicki said.

Another group who felt they were not veterans are those who didn’t receive an honorable discharge designation.

For instance, veterans released from their obligation to continue service due to physical disability while in boot camp may have received an uncharacterized discharge.

“But those members may still be eligible for many benefits,” Iwanicki said.

Additionally, LGBTQ veterans who were given other than honorable discharges from the U.S. military due to their sexual orientation are now eligible to receive full benefits.

“The bottom line is just because someone didn’t service in combat doesn’t mean they are not a veteran,” Iwanicki said. “Likewise, just because a veteran doesn’t have the ‘Right Kind of Service’ doesn’t mean they are not eligible for benefits.”

An accredited Veterans Service Officer can help verify veteran status as well as answer other veterans-related questions.

Veterans Assistance Commission : 667 Ware Road : Woodstock, IL 60098 : 815.334.4229

