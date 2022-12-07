Three things to know about seasonal depression

The winter months can be especially challenging, as the temperatures drop and it gets darker earlier each day.

While it’s normal to have some days when you feel down, feelings of sadness or lethargy that last for an extended period of time during the winter season can be Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD. Here are three things to know about the condition:

1. Symptoms

Just some of the signs and symptoms associated with SAD include feelings of depression most of the day, nearly every day, a loss of interest in activities, a change in appetite or weight, sleep issues, low energy, difficulty concentrating, and social withdrawal, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

2. Causes

According to the NIMH, SAD occurs much more often in women than in men, and it is more common in those living farther north, where there are shorter daylight hours in the winter. Additionally, SAD sometimes runs in families and is more common in people who have relatives with other mental illnesses, such as major depression or schizophrenia, according to the NIMH.

3. Treatments

Treatments available which can help many people diagnosed with SAD can include light therapy, antidepressant medication, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) which is a type of talk therapy, and nutritional supplements of Vitamin D.

If there is someone you think may be suffering from SAD, talk to a healthcare provider or a mental health specialist about your concerns, or call Elderwerks Educational Services for a referral. The not-for-profit can provide assistance in finding any type of support services, senior housing, or home care, free of charge for you or your loved ones.

Elderwerks Educational Services : 251 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine, IL 60067: 855.462.0100 : https://www.elderwerks.org/

