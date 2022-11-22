Verlo Mattress is a dedicated community partner

Since opening our very first store in 1958, Verlo Mattress® has been listed among the best places to buy a mattress in the many communities we serve.

Located at 5150 Northwest Hwy., Verlo Mattress enjoys helping its Crystal Lake neighbors to sleep better and enjoy life more. Verlo Mattress is also a proud member of the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce.

If you’re an existing customer, you already know what sets Verlo Mattress apart from other mattress retailers. At Verlo, we know that a great mattress starts with premium materials. We seek the highest quality materials that are made in the USA.

Verlo’s Crystal Lake mattress store offers your choice of beautiful mattresses that will meet your specific sleep comfort needs and fit within your budget. We offer a wide variety of single- and double-sided innerspring mattresses, as well as gel memory foam and hybrid mattresses. All our Verlo mattresses come with a Lifetime Comfort Guarantee.

Verlo mattresses are made one at a time in our local factory and sold directly to guests in our Crystal Lake mattress store so you never have to pay middleman mark-ups. Your mattress can easily be adjusted for you if your needs change throughout the years.

In addition to standard-sized mattresses, Verlo Mattress can also make custom mattresses to fit your boat, RV, truck or antique bed.

A good night’s sleep is a gift that keeps on giving, and with the right mattress, you can experience that gift night after night. At Verlo Mattress® of Crystal Lake, we make it easy to find a mattress that feels like it was made with you in mind.

If you live in Crystal Lake or any surrounding community in the McHenry County area, visit your local Verlo store in Crystal lake or McHenry when you need a new mattress. To learn more or to test out a few contenders for yourself, call Verlo Mattress of Crystal Lake at 815-455-2570 or visit our showroom.

Verlo Mattress Factory: 5150 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake, IL 60014, 815.455.2570, www.verlo.com