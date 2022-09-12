Mania: The ABBA Tribute Is Back By Popular Demand in October!

Join Raue Center For The Arts on October 15, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. for Mania: The ABBA Tribute (formerly ABBA Mania), the world’s number one touring ABBA tribute show! Formed in 1999, this production has sold out theaters and concert halls from London’s West End to Las Vegas and all over the globe, with over 3,000 live concerts in over 30 countries, bringing the music of the beloved Swedish supergroup to over three million people.

In this exhilarating, two-hour re-creation of one of ABBA’s most memorable concerts, Mania: The ABBA Tribute brings to life the flamboyance of the 1970s. This includes all of the uplifting, dance-inducing, and sometimes heartbreaking songs from the iconic Swedish band, with fantastic costumes, staging, lighting, and effects.

Mania: The ABBA Tribute recently toured the United States for the tenth time, with an impressive 37-date national tour that visited 18 states and sold over 50,000 tickets.

For lifelong ABBA fans, as well as younger generations that never had the opportunity to see the band ABBA perform live, Mania provides the perfect excuse to party, relive memories, and simply feel entertained with the best music ever. In its heyday, ABBA scored 25 Top 40 hits in the UK, including 19 Top 10s, of which nine went to Number 1 in the short space of just nine years.

So dig out those platform shoes, dust down those bell-bottoms, and enjoy all your favorite hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “Voulez Vous,” “Dancing Queen,” “Winner Takes It All,” “Waterloo,” “Fernando,” “Super Trouper,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance On Me,” “The Name of the Game,” “S.O.S.,” and many more.

Tickets range from $37 to $50, based on zone seating within Raue Center’s beautiful historic theatre. RaueNOW members enjoy a 30% discount.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, please contact:

Raue Center For The Arts

26 N. Williams St.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014

815-356-9212

www.rauecenter.org

Raue Center for the Arts Logo 2020