3 Things to Know When Buying a Mattress

Is there anything more confusing than buying a new mattress for your bed?

There are so many different types and sizes out there, and buying a mattress takes time, but don’t be intimidated. Here are 3 things to know when buying a mattress.

1. Comfort

First and foremost, you should love the way the mattress feels — and that means trying out a lot of floor models. Don’t be shy about this: Lie down on your back, side and stomach, and have your partner or a friend flop down hard next to you so you can see if the motion is transferred to your side of the bed. And make sure to spend enough time on each mattress, testing how firm or soft the mattress is for you.

If, when testing mattresses, you find a more expensive mattress feels much more comfortable, the investment in your sleep comfort may be worth it – especially when you consider you’ll probably have your mattress for 10 years.

2. Materials

It’s not always obvious what your mattress is made of, but the materials can make a big difference. These days it’s possible to buy a mattress with state-of-the-art technology that disperses your body heat to keep you cool at night. You can also choose memory foam or all-natural, sustainable materials for your mattress. The bottom line? Ask what it’s made of and how those materials will work for you.

3. Warranty

Look for a long-term warranty that covers damages to the coils and sagging or body indentations beyond an acceptable depth. While it’s normal for your new mattress to show some wear over time, a good warranty will offer a generous replacement or repair policy for any damage beyond the ordinary. Verlo Mattress warranties all set purchases from defect in workmanship and materials on a 100% non-prorated basis. Visit verlo.com/customer-care/warranty for more information.

Take your time and try out as many mattresses as you want while shopping. Ask lots of questions, and feel free to “sleep” on your decision — you’ll be glad you did!

