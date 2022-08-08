Importance of Senior Dental Health

As children, good dental hygiene habits were part of our education. We were (and still are) taught to brush and floss our teeth at least twice daily and change out our toothbrushes every three months. We had regular checkups with the dentist and knew the importance of brushing our teeth.

Oral health affects our ability to speak, smile, and eat and influences our self-esteem and overall health. That’s why dental care for seniors is so important. Unfortunately, many seniors neglect their oral health due to insufficient awareness, transportation, or financial resources.

Dental disease is the most common chronic disease among older adults. One in four Americans aged 65 and over have severe periodontal disease, leading to tooth loss. In addition, one in five seniors has untreated cavities. Poor oral health can lead to other health problems, such as pneumonia, stroke, diabetes, and heart disease.

Good oral hygiene habits, regular dental checkups, and prompt treatment of problems are essential for seniors to maintain their oral health. Here are some tips for seniors to keep their mouths healthy:

Brush your teeth at least twice a day with a soft-bristled toothbrush and fluoride toothpaste.

Floss your teeth every day.

Visit your dentist regularly for checkups and cleanings.

If you wear dentures, brush them daily and soak them in a solution recommended by your dentist.

Quit smoking. Smoking increases your risk of gum disease, tooth decay, and oral cancer.

Drink water. Drinking water helps rinse away food and bacteria.

Taking care of your teeth is essential at every stage of life, and seniors should be diligent in their oral hygiene habits to maintain their health and quality of life. The sooner dental problems are found and treated, the better. Talk to your dentist if you have questions or concerns about oral health.

For more information on wellness and resident safety and our new luxury senior apartment rates, contact Melody Living at 847-957-7070.

