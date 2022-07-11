Raue Center Presents Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King!

Raue Center For The Arts is excited to announce a unique and unforgettable tribute experience at its second annual outdoor summer entertainment series Arts On The Green at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake! Don’t miss terrific entertainment in the great outdoors with Tina Naponelli in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female artists, Carole King has carved out an iconic place in music history. She began her rise to the music Hall of Fame as the songwriter of classics like “Will You Love Me Tomorrow” (The Shirelles) and “Take Good Care of My Baby” (Bobby Vee). In 1971, King’s solo album Tapestry launched her to the top of the charts with hits like “I Feel the Earth Move” and “Natural Woman,” winning her four Grammy Awards.

With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, and backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to King with impressive renditions of “I Feel the Earth Move,” “Chains” and “You’ve Got a Friend”, as well as other favorites.

“This show will send audiences home knowing more about the history of Carole King’s music,” said Tim Paul, Board President of Raue Center. “Tina Naponelli brings out all the memories with each Carole King song she performs. Along with her Musical Director Evan Swanson, Tina is superb in her interpretation of this iconic music.”

A Crystal Lake native, Naponelli is no stranger to the entertainment industry. She is a proud graduate of North Central College, where she studied theatre performance. Recent theatre credits include “Tomorrow Morning” (Kokandy Productions), “Beehive” and “Suds: The Rocking 60′s Musical” (Williams Street Repertory), and “It’s a Wonderful Life” and “Columbinus 2.0″ (American Theater Company).

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org , from the Box Office at 815-356-9212, or in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

