How to stay safe when traveling solo

Planning to do some future jet setting on your own? While solo traveling can be fun, it’s important to be safe. Whether it’s a vacation, cruise or weekend getaway, here are some things travel experts want you to know before you go:

1. Do your research

Make sure to learn as much as you can about your destination, such as the best forms of transportation and possible areas to avoid. When looking for accommodations, choose places with good safety ratings. Traveling abroad? Visit the U.S. State Department’s travel advisory page for current alerts or other important details specific to that country which could impact your trip. For more peace of mind, consider using a travel agent, such as the professionals at Crystal Lake Travel, who can do the research and planning for you, as well as offer firsthand knowledge on many destinations.

2. Stay connected

Share travel itinerary and planned excursion information with trusted family or friends back home and check in via email or social media. If you are traveling abroad, check to see what capabilities your smartphone may need at your travel destination.

3. Be alert

When venturing out and about, make sure to keep items such as your phone, credit card, cash and ID or passport, in under-clothing storage accessories such as a money belt. It is also recommended to divy up the cash and credit cards so they are not all in one place. Prior to any trip abroad, make copies of the main page of your passport before leaving the country, one to take with you and the other to leave with a friend or family member. In the event your passport is lost or misplaced, you will be asked to provide the issue date, issuing agency, passport number and expiration date.

