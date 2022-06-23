Farmer's Market+ At The Dole…Voted #1 in Illinois, #3 in all the Midwest & #12 in the Nation 2021-2022

Is taking a short pause. Why a pause you ask? Good question! There’s only one reason that would cause a pause… The 42nd Annual Lakeside Festival At The Dole! The “Fest” is such an enormous 4-day event it requires over a week to prepare. Therefore, the Farmers Market+ has paused the June 26th & July 3rd market dates.

The Market will return on July 10th! Please make note in your calendar!

While we know many of you will miss the Market+, The “Fest” is the place to be over the Holiday weekend! Winner of Shaw Media’s “Best of the Fox” in the Festival category, so if you’re looking for fun, we’ve got you covered! Look no further than The Dole!

4th Of July Weekend

Incredible music: The BoDeans, Hi Infidelity, Modern Day Romeos, Free Fallin’, Vinyl Goldmine, 7th Heaven, just to name a few!

Carnival Rides all weekend long and the Taste of Crystal Lake with so many scrumptious food options to choose from, also enjoy the Beer Garden with a fabulous selection of brews on tap, wine selections, and our refreshing Mai-Tai or Lakeside Lemonade.

Entry tickets and Unlimited Carnival Ride wristbands can be purchase in advance online.

The following is a very brief highlight of what you can expect…please check the website for full details.

15 Bands over 4 days on 2 outdoor stages



Midway games for the whole family



Face-painting, Balloon Twister, Stilt Walker, Team Mascots and Magician



Super-Hero Dress-up Day July 1st from 12-4pm



Kids Ice cream eating contest July 1st 1pm



Baggo Tournament July 1st 1:30pm



Kids Bike Parade July 2nd 12pm



Parade down Dole Ave July 3rd 12:00pm



Fireworks over the lake July 3rd approx. 9pm



This beautiful historic property provides the backdrop for a perfect Holiday Festival!

See you there and then back at Farmers Market+ on July 10th!

For more info. on Fest visit https://www.thedole.org/events-calendar/lakeside-festival/

For more info. on Farmers Market+ visit: https://www.farmersmarketatthedole.org/ ,

And follow us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMarketatTheDole/

https://www.instagram.com/farmersmarketatd/

401 Country Club Rd.

Crystal Lake, IL 60014