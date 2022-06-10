Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market Starts June 18

Immerse your senses in the delightful sights, smells, sounds, textures and tastes as you Shop the Market -- The Downtown Crystal Lake Farmers Market! Taste the deliciousness and nutritiousness of fresh, local produce, honey, teas, mushrooms, flowers, herbs, baked goods and specialty items like jams, olive oil and pet treats!

Try something creative with kid’s crafts and artists performances. Each week will be a surprise to your ears, eyes and imagination! Buy something unique and decadent, maybe from Joe & Dough to give your morning a little kick!

It’s easy to describe Downtown Crystal Lake’s Farmers Market -- a plethora of food, fun, music and friends all in one place – Downtown Crystal Lake!

Each Saturday from June 18 to September 24 you will find neighbors and friends browsing the stalls of local vendors. Brought to you by Downtown Crystal Lake and sponsors such as MercyHealth, Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers, Companion Animal Specialty & Emergency Hospital, Raue Center for the Arts, STAR 105.5 FM, and Professional Wealth Advisors, LLC.

It’s LOCAL, LOCAL, LOCAL and it’s where you will see and be seen. From 8 am to 1 pm on Saturdays in Depot Park for 15 weeks this summer. Bring the kids, the dog, your friends and your neighbors. Join in the fun of food and family. Make a day of it… in Downtown Crystal Lake!

Downtown Crystal Lake

www.DowntownCL.org

815-479-0835