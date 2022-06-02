Stay cool, save money this summer

Will you stay cool or save money this summer? You can do both, if you plan ahead and use tips from Tom Eppers, co-owner, Dowe & Wagner, a heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning company serving residential and commercial customers in Illinois and Wisconsin. Plus you’ll be helping the environment by conserving energy.

He encourages home owners to change their air filters regularly, as a clean filter promotes optimum air flow. While air filters trap allergens and contaminants from the air to improve your home’s air quality, they also help your equipment run more smoothly. A debris-filled filter reduces airflow, and stresses the air-conditioning system. A clogged filter is less effective in trapping dirt that can then collect on the equipment’s moving parts, increasing utility costs through longer running times.

Eppers also recommends programming your thermostat to turn up (not off) your air conditioner when you’re not home, especially during vacations. He discourages home owners to turn off their units completely, as excessive humidity can build up indoors which encourages mold growth.

“Ideally you could set your programmable thermostat to keep your home’s temperature at 85 degrees when you’re on vacation, and program it to 72 for the day of your return, which saves energy,” he says.

Other simple ways to conserve air-conditioning dollars are to close window blinds or drapes on sunny days, use a ceiling fan to circulate the cool air, and keep furniture and clothing off floor registers to ensure unimpeded airflow.

EnergyStar.gov adds, “Sealing and insulating ducts can improve the efficiency of your heating and cooling system, and help you save an average of 15% on heating and cooling costs. Focus first on sealing the seams and connections in ducts that run through the attic, crawlspace, unheated basement, and garage.”

Dowe & Wagner

