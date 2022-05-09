Raue Center for the Arts Highlights Female Comedians in May!

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Raue Center’s Lucy’s Comedy will present the mother of all stand-up comedy shows! See headliner Katie Meiners, along with Michelle Krajecki and host Maggie DePalo, in this terrific all-female comedy show.

Headliner Katie Meiners, who was recently featured on the front page of the Chicago Sun-Times, performs throughout Chicagoland at Zanies, The Improv, The Comedy Shrine, The Laugh Factory, and now Raue Center! She has opened for other headliners, including Mark Normand, Jimmy Pardo, Tim Walkoe, Orny Adams, Adam Ferrara, Rocky LaPorte, Gilbert Gottfried, Warren B. Hall, Andy Kindler, and more. Meiners, who graduated from The Second City’s Chicago Comedy Writing Program and the University of Michigan, produces Chicago’s Finest Stand-Up and is the host of The Quatro Comedy Show, a card game-inspired, improvised night of comedy. For more information about Meiners, visit her Instagram @katielmeiners.

Michelle Krajecki, a Chicago native, performs all over the midwest and beyond. She can be seen at clubs and comedy events all over town, including Zanies, The Laugh Factory, and Riddles Comedy Club. Krajecki, whose comedy has been described as “observational, relatable, and hilarious”, is a core member of The High Fiber Comedy Show and has toured in the Vaudeville review Flashback, Funny Forward. She is also a graduate of the Second City Training Program in Chicago. For more information about Krajecki, visit www.MichelleKComedy.com.

Maggie Hughes DePalo was born and raised on Chicago’s South Side. DePalo entered the comedy scene later in life after getting married and raising children and discovering comedy is more fun than a book club. Her deadpan style and sarcastic storytelling have won over audiences of all ages. DePalo is co-founder of ALL THAT GOOD STUFF, a traveling comedy show. For more information about DePalo, visit her Instagram @maggiehughesdepalo.

