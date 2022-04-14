Assisted living and independent living: what’s the difference?

When it comes to senior living options, one common question is about the difference between independent and assisted living communities. Often, it comes down to the amount of daily assistance seniors receive with personal and medical needs. Here is what Elderwerks Educational Services wants you to know about these living options:

1. Independent living communities

These are primarily focused on accommodating seniors who are active and self-sufficient but enjoy having access to assistance when needed. The communities offer apartments that vary in size from a studio to a one or two-bedroom and often include a full or mini kitchen, emergency pull cords, a sitting area, and a private bathroom. Many offer meal packages that are available once, twice, or three times per day depending on preference. Laundry services can also be added for an additional fee. Typically these communities offer planned activities. If you have an automobile there is parking available, and some communities also offer garage space for an additional fee.

2. Assisted living

These types of communities are geared toward individuals who might be starting to experience some challenges in their daily activities but still desire opportunities for socializing and activity. The care at these facilities is tailored toward the individual’s needs. For instance, assisted living is an ideal choice for seniors who need help with showering, hygiene, mobility, medication management, cleaning and meal preparation. Apartments typically include a refrigerator, microwave, emergency pull cords, a sitting area, a private bathroom. Many communities offer 24-hour, on-site nursing and scheduled transportation to medical/dental visits or local shopping.

If you need help exploring your options, call Elderwerks Educational Services. The not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization offers complementary information, referrals and guidance on senior housing, home care, support, and benefits information based on you and your needs. Visit Elderwerks.org, email help@elderwerks.org or contact us via phone at (855) 462-0100.