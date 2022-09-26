Pritzker doesn’t think Texas border game is funny

Govs. JB Pritzker of Illinois and Greg Abbott of Texas are, for good reason, at serious odds.

Don’t mess with Texas, so the saying goes. But what happens when Texas messes with Illinois, New York and Washington, D.C.?

Well, for starters, Gov. Pritzker doesn’t like it one bit. But that was the point. At least it sure appears that way.

For nearly two years now, immigrants entering the country illegally through the Texas border have been pouring into the United States courtesy of President Joe Biden’s unofficial open-borders policy.

The influx of people has been a huge problem for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who objects not only to the open-borders policy but also to Texas getting stuck with the lion’s share of responsibility for a huge number of people. Estimates put the number at around 2 million.

It was probably just a matter of time before Abbott adopted his attention-getting policy of transporting the border-crossers to other locales around the United States.

It’s a funny thing about the shoe being on the other foot. Those who don’t care much about someone else’s ill-fitting shoe suddenly care a lot when it’s their dogs that are yapping.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams became so angry about illegal immigrants being shipped to New York that he vowed to travel to Texas to campaign against Abbott.

Washington, D.C., leaders aren’t happy about their new duties as hosts, and Pritzker is engaged and accusatory.

“They are trying to sow chaos around the country, not just here in Chicago,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker’s got that right. Abbott is trying to sow a bit of chaos, and for a very specific reason.

“Gov. Pritzker should contact the person who created this border crisis to step up and do his job — President Biden,” an Abbott spokesman said.

The spokesman has a point. If Biden won’t listen to the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona about this problem, maybe he’ll listen to the Democratic governor of Illinois and the Democratic mayor of New York.

Then again, maybe not. This is no accident. Biden’s open-border policy is operating exactly as intended, perhaps the only problem being that it’s drawing more people than expected.

The huge numbers should be no surprise. Millions of people all over the world want to come to the United States, and many of them are not concerned whether they gain entry in a lawful or unlawful manner. They just want to be here.

These desperate people will keep coming until the powers that be stem the illegal flow, assuming they want to.

So look forward to more complaints from the likes of Pritzker, who complained that he had no advance warning of the arrivals from Texas and then angered Elk Grove Village’s mayor by shipping a bus full of them there with no advance warning.

