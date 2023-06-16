Letter: Not a witch hunt

The investigation into Donald Trump began before he declared his candidacy. It is not about him running for office. It isn’t a Democratic “witch hunt.” FBI Director Christopher Wray, who initiated the investigation, was a Trump appointee. DOJ Attorney General Merrick Garland, who later appointed independent Special Prosecutor Jack Smith in order to make it as far removed from his department as possible, had nothing to do with the investigation and didn’t even sign off on Smith’s decision to prosecute. Two grand juries, one in Washington, D.C., and another in Florida, considered the evidence and recommended the indictments. How many people in different parts of the country could possibly be in on the so-called “witch hunt”?

Former leaders do not get a “Get Out of Jail Free” card for crimes because they once led the government. Holding Trump accountable doesn’t represent a two-tiered justice system. The indictment is an easy read. Read it for yourself and replace his name with anyone else’s. Look at the facts objectively and then decide if that person should be prosecuted. Not prosecuting him would be political. Prosecuting him is indicative of a justice system that works.

Merryann Wen

Delavan, Wisconsin