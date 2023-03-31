Letter: ‘Seeking Asylum’

We just watched “Seeking Asylum” on Prime Video. Many promises were made to asylum seekers during the presidential campaign, what is the stand to save these people who have the same dreams we had for our own children. Please, at least, consider rescinding the policy that asylum seekers can’t get a work visa for six months. What is the point?

Please help me understand. These asylum seekers would be willing to do the most menial jobs we are in need of to support their families. I can appreciate we can’t save the world but we can protect families with some compassion. What is your family immigration story? Are we blessed or just darn lucky that we were born in the United States?

Linnea Thennes

McHenry