Letter: Accessibility concerns

I would like to bring to the public’s attention a serious issue for disabled individuals who need access to McHenry County tax offices in Woodstock at the Ware Street offices.

There is only one wheelchair available at the whole facility for public use. I use a cane and found, due to the distance to the office I needed, that I needed additional help. The only wheelchair was being used. The staff could not tell me when it might be available. I could not easily return at another time or wait for extended periods because like most senior citizens I rely on others for transport and do not live close by the facilities. I had to use my cane and a plastic cone that marks wet floor areas to walk to the office I needed.

I feel the county can afford to have additional wheelchairs available.

Your help in bringing this matter to attention is greatly appreciated.

Richard Tjardes

McHenry