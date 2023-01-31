Letter: Democrats’ inaction is harming the country

Democrat accomplishments are zero and we do not hear anything from Washington about plans for addressing the critical issues facing the nation. Inflation remains twice as high (6.45%) as usual. Violence is out of control. Since Jan. 1, 2023, 40 mass shootings have occurred. The supply chain remains an impediment to economic recovery. And the strategy for international relations is reactive vs. proactive. Do we even have an exit strategy for our involvement in the Ukraine conflict? Lastly, illegal immigrants crossing the southwest border into the U.S. are up 351% for the past 12 months.

Democrats have never been problem solvers but their inaction is harming the country. I urge everyone to contact their U.S. representative and ask them what action they are taking to fix the country’s problems.

Jeff Shoemaker

Lake in the Hills