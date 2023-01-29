Letter: Selective enforcement

I would like to thank all those who are so outraged by some Illinois county sheriffs who have pledged to not enforce an unconstitutional gun law for bringing so much laughter to my life. I literally laugh out loud when you demand that the law be enforced and when you state that “people cannot pick and choose what laws to enforce.”

Where are your letters demanding that our immigration laws be enforced? Where are your letters demanding that anarchists be prosecuted for destroying businesses and lives during the summer of 2020? Spare me your fake outrage and virtue signaling.

If you want to stop gun violence, stop illegal trade coming across our borders on a daily basis. Convert vacant buildings into mental health treatment centers where people can live and fight their disease. Finally, pass legislation that delivers life in prison or the death penalty for anyone committing a violent crime with a firearm.

James Diamond

Woodstock