Letter: Dealing with insurrectionists

While reading the new book “And There Was Light – Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle” by Jon Meacham, I thought how fortunate the Jan. 6 rioters were to live in the 21st century and not the 19th.

After Lincoln’s election in 1860, many rumors and plots were reported about secessionists seizing power in Washington, D.C., before the certification of the electoral vote.

At the time, elderly Winfield Scott was the commanding general of the U.S. Army and in charge of security for the Capitol. Scott responded to questions about the certification by saying, “(Anyone) who attempted by force or unparliamentary disorder to obstruct or interfere with the lawful count (would be) lashed to the muzzle of a twelve-pounder and fired out the window of the Capitol.”

Scott went even further and said, “Say to [Lincoln] ... I’ll plant cannon at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue, and if any of (the secessionists) show their heads or raise a finger I’ll blow them to hell.”

Scott’s iron stand and tough talk worked – no incidents, no disruptions.

Jim Bauman

Crystal Lake